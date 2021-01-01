From gund
GUND Super Pusheenicorn Pusheen Unicorn Cat Plush Stuffed Animal, White, 9"
SUPER PUSHEENICORN: The legendary Super Pusheenicorn spreads joy and light wherever she flies with her sparkling horn leading the way! This 9” upright version of Pusheen’s popular Super Pusheenicorn persona features an iridescent horn and crescent moon as well as purple whiskers, mane, and embroidered expression. SOFT & HUGGABLE: Made from soft, huggable material that meets famous GUND quality standards, this plush toy features surface-washable construction for easy cleaning. Appropriate for ages 1 & up. THE PERFECT GIFT: Our plush dolls, teddy bears, & stuffed animals make perfect gifts for birthdays, baby showers, baptisms, Easter, Valentine's Day & more! The perfect gift for any Pusheen or cat lover! QUALITY CUDDLES: Known for quality, soft, huggable plush designs & gifts, our award-winning bears & toys appeal to all ages, from infants & toddlers to adults, perfect for play, collecting & cuddling. Includes: 1 GUND plush, Manufacturer: Spin Master