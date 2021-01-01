From pet krewe
Pet Krewe Super Grover Cape Dog Hoodie, X-Large
Every outdoor outing is a chance to save the day when your furry friend is sporting his Pet Krewe Super Grover Cape Dog Hoodie. Your best bud will be rescue-ready in this adorable Sesame Street-inspired hoodie that features a standard hook-and-loop fastener under the belly as well as an attached cape that really completes the overall look! The costume was crafted from 100% pet-friendly polyester that’s incredibly soft and gentle on your canine companion’s coat so he can be comfortable when he’s taking on his next adventure. A convenient hole allows you to easily attach your favorite leash, making every walk an opportunity for your pooch to pay tribute to a certain special blue monster!