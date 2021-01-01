From tayse rugs
Tayse Rugs Super Grip Cream 8 ft. x 10 ft. Rug Pad
This Super Grip rug pad keeps your area rug safe and secure on hard flooring surfaces. The grid textured pattern allows air to circulate. Antimicrobial and resistant to mold and mildew growth, extending the life of your rug and protecting your floors. This polyester pad can easily be trimmed with scissors for a perfect fit. Also useful in the kitchen and elsewhere in the home, such as the garage. Cut to size to make excellent shelf liner. The gripping quality helps keep cutting boards and mixing bowls from slipping, aids in opening jars, and assists in tightening screw-on lids, etc.