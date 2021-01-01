Ouai Super Dry Shampoo, One Size , 4 5 Oz 127 G

What it is: A super-absorbent dry shampoo that instantly soaks up excess oil and revives volume and body, while leaving hair feeling clean and healthy.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickKey Benefits: Absorbs oil, color safe, and adds volume and bodyFormulation: SprayHighlighted Ingredients:- Rice Starch: Absorbs oil, helping to lift hair off the scalp creating volume and body.- Volcanic Minerals: Naturally cleanses and detoxifies hair and scalp.- Rhodiola Rosea Extract: Helps to fight free radicals making hair appear stronger and healthier.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Formulated without talc or powder, Super Dry Shampoo blends easily in all hair types, and uses an innovative, angled nozzle making it super easy to reach areas where oil can hide. A powerful blast lifts hair off the scalp creating effortless, clean volume. This super-absorbant dry shampoo is safe for color and chemically-treated hairSuggested Usage:-Don't brush hair. Brushing hair can transfer oil from root to mid-shaft to ends of hair. -Shake the can VERY well. -Hold can six to ten inches away from head. -The nozzle is on an angle so tilt can and spray in areas where oil livesÂback of neck, back of head, behind the ear, and anywhere the hair is resting on the scalp.-Shake can between each spray for extra oil absorbing power. -Rub into hair and watch Super Dry Shampoo completely disappear. -Flip hair over and spray for extra volume and body. -Size:4.5 oz/ 127 gIngredients: -Rice Starch: Absorbs oil, helping to lift hair off the scalp creating volume and body.-Volcanic Minerals: Naturally cleanses and detoxifies hair and scalp.-Rhodiola Rosea Extract: Helps to fight free radicals making hair appear stronger and healthier. Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat., Dimethylimidazolidinone Rice Starch, Water, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sea Salt, Butylated PVP, AMP-Isostearoyl, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Panthenol, Pentylene Glycol, Rhodiola Rosea Extract, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Acrylates Copolymer, Magnesium Carbonate, Zeolite, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Quartz Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Benzyl Salicylate.