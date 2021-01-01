PRIMO INTERNATIONAL Super Divine 13in. Plush Gel Memory Foam Tight Top California King Mattress

The Super Divine Ultra Plush 13 in. mattress features a layer of high-density gel foam giving you exceptional support, faster recovery and a cooler sleeping surface for an ultimate night's rest. The mattress includes a luxurious double jacquard fabric top made with 100% polyester allowing for a clean and fresh look. The Super Divine Ultra Plush 13 in. mattress also includes a tight top, multiple layers of foam and a stitch bone bottom for lasting value. With its 15-year pro-rated warranty, the Super Divine Ultra Plush 13 in. mattress is guaranteed to give you long-term relaxation for years to come.