Health Extension Super Bites Beef Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Mixer, 3.5-oz bag

Instantly make any meal more nutritious and tastier for your dog with Health Extension Super Bites Beef Recipe Freeze-Dried Dog Food Mixer. Tasty beef boosts the flavor of your pup’s meals, enticing him to clean up his food. With no rendered animal fats or added sugars, it’s a healthy addition to your dog’s diet. The freeze drying process acts as a preservative, so this food is free of artificial preservatives, flavors and fillers. It’s grain- and gluten-free and is paw-fect for furry friends who have food sensitivities. Use this mixer to give your dog extra healthy nutrients, make meals more appealing or to simply treat your good boy to an extra-tasty meal.