From pet house
Pet House Sunwashed Cotton Car Air Freshener
Replace all traces of pet odors in your vehicle with the Pet House Sunwashed Cotton Car Air Freshener. Made especially for cars with furry passengers, this essential oil-infused freshener uses a powerful odor neutralizer that clears the air of what you don’t want to smell—and leaves behind a crisp, clean, classic laundry fragrance with modern fruit scents, like fresh linens hung to dry on a sunny day. The long-lasting car air freshener hangs easily over your rearview mirror, with an adorable paw shape that proudly displays your love of pets. And it’s made right here in the USA to be safe for all hands and paws aboard. Try one in smaller spaces in the home, too!