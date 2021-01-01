Grey Sunshine I by NW Art - Color: Pink (156766Z-15)

Advertisement
An abstract display of jagged figures and a floating orb make Grey Sunshine I by NW Art an eye-catching depiction that's sure to bring about many interpretations. The use of pigment-based archival inks allows the colors in this Sharon Chandler piece to burst with vibrancy and continue to look stunning for many years. It's surrounded with an Italian wood frame, and comes conveniently wired for ready-to-hang convenience. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Pink.