Masterpiece Art Gallery Sunset Terracotta Orange Abstract By Willowbrook Canvas Art Print 22" x 28"

Wildly popular for years, this style of abstract art features shapes with clearly-defined lines and colors meant to contrast with visual interest. This canvas print features warm hues of red and yellow which help to soften and elevate any interior. Produced on the finest canvas material with superior printing technology, this print allows even the finest of the artist’s intended details and intricacies to be vividly put on display. Additionally, your striking new artwork fills the entire expanse of the canvas, facilitating an effortless hanging process and eliminating the need for framing.