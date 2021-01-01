Jazz music motifs saxophone player gift Sunset Retro Saxophone Player Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you are looking for a gift for a musician, saxophonist or saxophone player, then this saxophone motif is just right for you. The wind instruments in the orchestra decide how loud the piece of music is to be performed. Marching band A great gift idea for Christmas or a birthday. A nice gift for every jazz musician, saxophonist or music lover. Perfect for wind musicians. A perfect saxophone design gift for any jazz lover. Wind ensembles 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only