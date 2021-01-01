Sunset Maxi Dress - Pink Carnation - L - Also in: S, XL, M

Meghan Original Signature Creation! Certain to sell out - pre-order now to guarantee you get one! Hand numbered and signed by the artist (on a tag sewn into the lining), only 68 pieces of this design in this print will EVER be made. This is your chance to own a super-special designer piece that is as unique as you are. These small-production-runs happen when Meghan is particularly inspired or finds a special fabric that speaks to her. In this case, since she\'s six feet tall and has a soft spot in her heart for her tall queens, she also cut this dress extra long so that a quick trip to the tailor will get you a truly personalized, perfect fit - whether you\'re five feet or seven feet tall! Like all Sunset Maxi Dresses, this is gorgeous and versatile and has an effortless pleated surplice front bodice that gathers at an elasticized empire waist. The wide kimono-inspired shaped sleeves add unexpected drama. The center back neck pleat and pull-on the fit make this dress unbelievably comfortable and easy to wear. It is cut from a lightweight, sheer chiffon fabrication with a floral print, and is partially lined to the knee. You will be at ease wearing this flirty yet figure-flattering column-shaped maxi dress- the compliments will be endless!