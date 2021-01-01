Sunset LED Outdoor Wall Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (EW35405-BK)

The Sunset LED Outdoor Wall Light from Kuzco Lighting brings a clean and contemporary accent to exteriors as it brightens. Made of durable die-cast aluminum, a cube-shaped body rests against a flat wall mount. Clear glass extends from inside of the cube, containing a frosted opal glass diffuser that emits a glare-free, ambient light from an integrated LED. This energy-efficient fixture is simple enough to adapt to a range of architectural styles and is ideal for bringing light to any outdoor area without distracting from dÃ©cor. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Color: Black. Finish: Black