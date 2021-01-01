From rotaliana by luminart
Sunset LED Floor Lamp by Rotaliana by LUMINART - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (L161SNF1 000 62 EL0)
The Sunset LED Floor Lamp from Rotaliana by Luminart is a clean and minimalistic piece that brings an expressive wash of light to the room. An Italian fixture designed by Paolo DellElce, it embodies the designers focus on creating pieces that effortlessly and beautifully fit into the modern lifestyle. It transforms the look of a room with a bright, diffused light that reflects onto the wall while at the same time sending ambient light upward. Its angled head mirrors the shape of its triangular base, while a tall stem stands at its center. Best known for its stylish yet sustainable lighting solutions, Rotaliana by LUMINART is a lighting industry favorite. Its collections can be seen in a variety of public and private spaces and featured collections include the ultramodern neon Squiggle collection and the durable yet striking Dina collection that features mixed materials like aluminum and polycarbonate. Another noteworthy collection from Rotaliana is its Capri collection, which is instantly recognized by its woven-style aluminum elements. Color: Black. Finish: Matt Black