Sunset Lamp Sunset Projector Projection Night Lights For Living Room Bedroom Hotel Restaurant Decor Live Stream Ins Photography Tiktop Photography Pro

How to use: The rotating light can adjust the size and shape of the projector night light ring. The larger the distance, the larger the sun, the larger the projection on the wall or ceiling. Lights shouted the amazing colored circular lamp on the wall, ceiling and floor.Multi-function: Floor lamp 5V 5W USB power supply, cable with switch, 1.2 meters long USB cable. The soft light is very suitable for lighting and taking pictures. Suitable for children's bedrooms, living room, party, outdoor barbecue, on-site background lights, create a beautiful atmosphere.