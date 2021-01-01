The Sea Gull Collection Sunset Drive three light flush mount fixture in oil rubbed bronze is an ENERGY STAR® qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. Sunset Drive has textures and geometric shapes that harken back to the Hollywood Regency era while maintaining the heart of contemporary design. Cylindrical White Opal Etched glass shades with a hand-applied Striated Pearl finish combine with steel arms for a bold look. Sea Gull Lighting Sunset Drive 16-in Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | FM312EN3/ORB