From lovers + friends
Lovers and Friends Sunset Crop Sweater in Yellow. - size L (also in XL)
Advertisement
Lovers and Friends Sunset Crop Sweater in Yellow. - size L (also in XL) Lovers and Friends Sunset Crop Sweater in Yellow. - size L (also in XL) Sun-filled days call for the bold striping and mini hem of the Lovers + Friends Sunset Crop Sweater. Perfectly flecked with metallic threading, the form fitting silhouette shapes your body like second-skin, falling above the waist in an ab-enhancing cut.. 60% cotton 20% lurex 15% acrylic 5% viscose. Hand wash cold. Knit fabric with metallic thread accents. Banded edges. Stretch fit. Item not sold as a set. Imported. LOVF-WS888. LFK54 U18. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.