From chic home
Chic Home Sunset 3 Piece Set Wrapped Canvas Wall Art
Advertisement
You can almost feel the rush of white waters crashing into the shore by pondering on the beauty of this sunset scene. With the sun setting in the background and the sandy coast in view, the design carries you away to a secluded beach-side oasis no matter the weather or time of year. Specifications: • Color Scheme: Blue, Gold, Orange, White • Piece Count: 3 Overall Size • Height: 27.5” • Width: 60” • Depth: .875” Individual Panel Size • Height: 27.5” • Width: 20” • Depth: .875” • Materials: Premium polyester canvas, pine wood stretcher bars Material and Design: • Water and UV resistant polyester fabric canvas expertly wrapped over pine wood stretcher bars • Nature themed photographic print featuring a beach setting at sunset Features: • This artwork is made using high definition Giclee printing for a beautiful reproduction of the original • Mounts easily with attached sawtooth picture mounting hooks • Perfect for residential and non residential spaces, hangs beautifully in living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, dens, hallways, offices, conference rooms and waiting areas • Built to last with premium water and UV resistant materials and expert craftsmanship Care Instructions Wipe with dry, non-abrasive cloth The images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.