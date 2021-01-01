From opalhouse designed with jungalow

36"-66" Sunrise Curtain Rod Brass - Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Decorate your living room or bedroom window with this Brass Sunrise Curtain Rod from Opalhouse? designed with Jungalow?. This brass curtain rod in a polished gold finish makes a great addition to your window decor. It features a beautiful sunburst design on the finials for a unique boho-inspired look. Made from metal, it can hold light, medium or heavyweight curtains. The adjustable length accommodates a range of window widths, while the matching mounting hardware allows for quick and easy installation. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that?s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free. Size: 36"-66".

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com