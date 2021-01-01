From opalhouse designed with jungalow
36"-66" Sunrise Curtain Rod Brass - Opalhouse designed with Jungalow
Decorate your living room or bedroom window with this Brass Sunrise Curtain Rod from Opalhouse? designed with Jungalow?. This brass curtain rod in a polished gold finish makes a great addition to your window decor. It features a beautiful sunburst design on the finials for a unique boho-inspired look. Made from metal, it can hold light, medium or heavyweight curtains. The adjustable length accommodates a range of window widths, while the matching mounting hardware allows for quick and easy installation. Meet Justina Blakeney, designer, artist and founder of Jungalow, a brand that?s all about bringing good vibes home. In love with all things colorful, patterned and plant-filled, Jungalow combines lush elements to create a signature bohemian look. Now Jungalow is partnering with Opalhouse to inspire lived-in spaces that feel cozy, wild and free. Size: 36"-66".