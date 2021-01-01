From sustainable threads
Sunrise Cotton Square Tablecloth
Advertisement
Features:100% Kora (unbleached) cottonContemporary and traditional motifs stamped by handLow impact dyesMachine washable - cold, delicate cycle, no bleachHand madeProduct Type: TableclothSet Size: Color: Yellow/Green/PinkShape: SquarePrimary Material: 100% CottonMaterial Details: 100% Kora (unbleached) cottonLace: NoMachine Washable: YesRecommended Wash Type: Anti-Wrinkle: NoWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoIron Safe: YesHandmade: YesReversible: NoFitted Structure: NoIncludes Linen Lining: NoLiner Material: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Pattern: GeometricHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: IndiaStyle: EclecticLicensed Product: NoFade Resistant: NoMildew Resistant: NoTear Resistant: NoProduct Care: No bleachPieces Included: Umbrella Hole Included: Zipper Included: Beaded: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoStiftung Warentest Note: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Width - Front to Back: 60Overall Length - Side to Side: 60Overall Product Weight: 0.94Assembly:Warranty: