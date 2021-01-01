From coco & eve
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops in Medium Glow. Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops in Medium Glow. Get a gradual, natural-looking tan while moisturizing and plumping skin with Coco & Eve's Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops. Suitable for all skin types, it provides a healthy glow and instantly hydrates skin with Hyaluronic Acid while helping reduce visible fine lines and wrinkles. The ultra-hydrating water-based formula easily mixes with your daily skincare routine - just drop it into your day or night moisturizer (or use as-is for a more instant bronze) and wait for your tropical glow to kick-in.. In Medium Glow. Natural DHA, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Gluten, and Alcohol. 1.0 fl oz/ 30 ml. Shake well before use and gently press the button at the end of the applicator to release the drops. Add 2 - 3 drops to your chosen moisturizer in the palm of your hand and apply evenly over the face, neck and blend with your hairline. Wash hands thoroughly after use. Apply daily for a gradual, buildable natural tan. COCO-WU16. CE0000432040. Coco & Eve is a Bali-inspired vegan, cruelty free beauty brand, using powerful Balinese ingredients to get amazing results. The insta-famous brand has taken the beauty world by storm since launching in January 2018 and have since won multiple beauty awards. The best bit? They have a 'no nasty' policy, so they don't use drying and damaging sulfates, phthalates or parabens.