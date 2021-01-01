LR Home Sunny Day 14 in. W x 72 in. L Yellow Jute Border Table Runner

Making a sunny entrance into your space, this yellow table runner is a wonderful addition to a variety of different dining areas. This table runner features a natural jute bordering that highlights the piece's simplicity and functional style. From a friendly brunch to a family dinner, set your table up for success and a loving atmosphere with this cotton and natural jute table runner. This piece can be left alone or accented with different decor. With regular upkeep and care, these table runners are sure to last for years to come. Rich in texture, these table runners add a wonderful natural feel to the room. Bring these home today.