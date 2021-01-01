From volcom
Volcom Sunleashed Pants
Find a great vacation pack with the Volcom Sunleashed Pants. These lightweight cotton-blend pants are crafted with a wide elasticized waistband with metal logo tag at the back center, side pockets, loose wide leg cut and a vertical stripe pattern for a clean finish to your look. Pull-on design. 55% viscose, 45% cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 43 in Inseam: 2 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 19 in Leg Opening: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 3-5). Please note that measurements may vary by size.