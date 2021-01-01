If You Ain't First You're Last George Washington Sunglasses T-Shirt

Show your patriotism and celebrate your freedom this Independence Day in this funny outfit featuring a graphic of George Washington wearing American flag pattern sunglasses and bandana that saying If You Ain't First You're Last George Washington If You Ain't First You're Last George Washington Sunglasses is a fun everyday costume showing the 1st President of the United States and the Founding Father of the US in 1789 to 1797 with a vintage dirt American flag theme. Independence Day top for Merica Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem