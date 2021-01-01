From colorescience
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Duo Kit SPF50 (Worth $104.00)
Ensure total environmental protection from harmful UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation with the Sunforgettable Total Protection Duo Kit from health-forward, mineral cosmetics label, Colorescience. Combining a liquid face-shielding formula with a powdered version (both offering broad spectrum SPF 50+) the duo arms you with a 90-day supply of total defense against factors that cause premature ageing and skin damage. Suitable for all skin types. Hypoallergenic. Non-comedogenic. Free from parabens, sulphates, phthalates, oils and fragrance. The Set Contains: Sunforgettable® Total Protection Face Shield (1.8 fl. oz) An antioxidant-packed facial sunscreen with a weightless liquid texture that blends invisibly into all skin tones and deeply hydrates the complexion. Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, the water and sweat-resistant formula is powered by the brand’s exclusive, barrier-forming EnviroScreen™ Technology, which combines Lipochroman®, Infraguard and mineral oxides to counteract aggressors including UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light and infrared radiation. Offering unmatched broad spectrum protection, the multi-action formula is enriched with Phytomoist for intense hydration and calming agents that soothe redness and irritation. Sunforgettable® Brush-On Sunscreen in Medium (0.21 oz) A water and sweat-resistant sunscreen powder that offers broad spectrum defense against UVA/UVB rays, alongside other external aggressors including pollution, blue light and infrared radiation. Powered by the brand’s exclusive, barrier-forming EnviroScreen™ Technology, the all-mineral, antioxidant-packed powder utilizes Sodium Hyaluronate (powder form of Hyaluronic Acid) to restore and reinforce moisture in the skin. Arriving in a convenient, portable, fuss-free tube topped with a soft brush made up of antimicrobial bristles, the protective powder offers four different shades that deliver a hint of sheer coverage without chalky residue.