Sunbeam� Sunbeam AERO Ceramic 1600-Watt Iron & Garment Steamer

Advertisement
Sunbeam AERO Ceramic 1600-Watt Iron & Garment Steamer With a durable ceramic soleplate that channels steam for maximum diffusion, and a dimpling design that draws in air and steam to reduce friction, you'll notice smoother performance and faster wrinkle removal with this handy iron. The extra shot of steam feature removes stubborn wrinkles. And for hanging garments the vertical shot of steam is ideal for a quick, freshened-up look when an ironing board may not be available, or for use on draperies and upholstery. What You Get Iron Water fill cup Instructions