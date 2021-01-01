From ashley furniture
Sun Zero Oslo Theater Grade Extreme 100% Blackout 52" x 84" Pearl Grommet Curtain Panel, Pearl
Sun Zero Oslo Theater Grade Extreme 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panels provide the ultimate in light blocking technology to keep out even the harshest of light while bringing an elegant urban sophistication to any room of your home. Sun Zero Extreme Blackout technology is laboratory tested to block out 100% of light, reduce outside noise by up to 45%, and decrease energy lost through your windows by up to 50%. Comfort is optimized with thermal properties that help keep summer heat and winter chill out of your home. Built-in metal grommets allow for easy slide-through installation on curtain rods up to 1.5" in diameter. Hang in your entertainment room to eliminate screen glare and reduce distracting outside noise, or in your bedroom for enhanced privacy and a sounder, more uninterrupted sleep. Sold as individual panels measuring 52" width by 84" length in color pearl. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size and quantity. Rod not included. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low heat, using a cool iron as needed.