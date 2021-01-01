From waverly
Waverly Sun N' Shade Contemporary Multicolor Area Rug
Sun N' Shade Collection by Waverly offers a fresh perspective on indoor/outdoor rugs. The exciting color palettes and myriad designs add a timeless quality to Waverly's keen sense of today's style. These versatile outdoor rugs are ideal for patio and poolside alike, and can withstand almost all outdoor conditions. Fanciful flamingos flock together under palm trees to transport you to a warm, sunny beach - no matter the weather. Featuring festive shades of pink, green, blue and red, this indoor-outdoor Flamingo rug from Waverly's Sun N Shade Collection features easy-care fibers that help you create a lasting outdoor statement for your deck or patio.