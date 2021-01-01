From quiksilver
Quiksilver Sun Faded 17 Volley
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Get amped to hang ten in the Quiksilver Sun Faded 17 Volley boardshorts. Featuring a totally sweet striped design and constructed from SurfSilk fabric designed for comfort on the inside with a resilient exterior made of 4-way stretch fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. Plant-based water-repellant coating. Drawstring closure with a performance fly. One pocket with flap on the back, inside key bungee cord pocket. 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 31 in Outseam: 17 in Inseam: 6 1 4 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.