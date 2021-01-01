Solid Gold Sun Dancer Grain-Free Chicken & Tapioca Recipe with Quinoa Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag

Give your furry friend the best of both worlds with Solid Gold Sun Dancer Chicken & Tapioca Recipe with Quinoa Grain-Free Dry Dog Food. It features real chicken as the first ingredient with nutrient-packed turmeric and chia seeds for a meal that is both healthy and tasty. This food contains a unique blend of superfoods, living probiotics and the optimal balance of omega 3 and 6 fatty acids for a healthy coat, gut health and overall immune support. It is also free of grains and fillers because your paw-tner deserves nothing but the best. Consider this grain-free food from Solid Gold as a nutritious and delicious option for your companion.