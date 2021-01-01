From modway
Modway Summon Wicker Rattan Aluminum Outdoor Patio Poolside Chaise Lounge Chair with Sunbrella Fabric Cushions in Canvas Navy
PATIO REFRESH - Update your backyard or porch with an inviting outdoor lounge chair. Effortlessly accommodate the needs of your outdoor space with furniture great for both entertaining and relaxing WEATHER-RESISTANT - Featuring a powder-coated aluminum frame, this modern outdoor patio chaise lounge comes with a thick two-tone synthetic rattan weave, with UV protection for years of outdoor use CONTEMPORARY MODERN STYLE - Rounded corners and a sleek profile lend modern style to this outdoor chaise lounge. The Summon Collection is a stylish, functional addition to a deck, poolside, or porch SUNBRELLA FABRIC - Indulge in good weather while enjoying industry-leading support. Stain, fade and water resistant, the 5" thick cushion comes with a Sunbrella fabric cover that is machine washable CHAISE MEASUREMENTS - Perfect for the porch, backyard, garden or poolside, this patio collection makes the most out of your outdoor area. Dimensions: 30.5"L x 83.5"W x 17.5 - 42.5"H