Summerville Office Chair
A supportive colleague at work - it’s tall, sleek, and very supportive. If you’ve space in your office to accommodate a computer chair with a tall, full-height back, read on to find out what this chair has to offer. There’s nothing like thoughtfully designed office chairs that seem to be created for you in mind. The back of this ergonomic chair keeps air circulating freely to keep you feeling cool - perfect if you live and work in a hot/humid climate. Gas lift seat, no more slouching over the desk or strain any part of your body when you can easily adjust the height of the ergonomic office chair to compliment your desk.