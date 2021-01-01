From kirkland's
Summer Sky Canvas Art Prints, Set of 3
Advertisement
The set of Summer Sky Canvas Prints provide a unique abstract look of a cloudy summer sky. Enjoy this cool toned set in your contemporary or modern style space. Set includes three (3) canvas art prints Side panels measure 12L x 1.5W x 24H in. Middle panel measures 18L x 1.5W x 24H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features abstract cloud subject Hues of blue, gray, white, and green Artist: Jeff Iorillo Weight: 6 lbs. (total) Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .