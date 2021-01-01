Summer Series by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (SummerSeriesPS-5)

Advertisement
Summer Series by NW Art creates a bold and brilliant focal point in a contemporary residential or commercial space. Its a stunning reproduction of the Robert Moya abstract painting noted for its winding river-like design composed of thick acrylic cutouts in colorful geometric shapes. Printed with pigment-based archival inks and digitally signed by the artist, this unique modern giclÃ©e captures the vivid details of the original and never fails to impress. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.