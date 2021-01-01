From the hawaiian summer bunker
Summer Hawaii Aloha State Cocktail Skull This is My Hawaiian Tote Bag
Advertisement
Great gift idea for anyone who loves Hawaii and the Hawaiian Islands. Show your Aloha spirit with this cool Hawaiian style graphic. Perfect for men, women, kids who like the tropical summer at the beach or ocean. This design surely has a surf vibe to it. Summer Hawaii Aloha State Cocktail Skull This is My Hawaiian designed by The Hawaiian Summer Bunker. Click on the brand name above for more options! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.