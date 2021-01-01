From free people
Free People Summer Daydream Plaid Shirt in Burnt Orange. - size XS (also in M, S)
Advertisement
Free People Summer Daydream Plaid Shirt in Burnt Orange. - size XS (also in M, S) Free People Summer Daydream Plaid Shirt in Burnt Orange. - size XS (also in M, S) 100% cotton. Made in India. Hand wash. Front button closure. Side slant pockets. Frayed trims throughout. Buttoned cuffs. Mid-weight chambray fabric. FREE-WS3476. OB1284172. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.