Alex and Ani Summer Beaded Expandable Bangle for Women, Gaiety Berry Red Beads, Shiny Silver Finish, 2 to 3.5 in, One Size, A2129BEAD4SS

JEWELRY FOR A POP OF COLOR: Express your love of summer with this Alex and Ani Gaiety Berry Red Beaded Bangle, an instant classic for your accessory wardrobe TIMELESS ACCESSORIES: This beautiful adjustable bangle features silver-tone and red beads, adding striking variety to your stack or making a statement when worn by itself SIZING AND CLOSURE: Our innovative, patented, and completely original technology replaces traditional clasps with a sliding mechanism to customize this classic bracelet’s size from 2" to 3.5" wide COMPOSITION: Crafted with love and care in the U.S.A., this timeless piece of easy-care jewelry is based in a nickel-free brass/copper metal mix that amplifies its symbolism for the giver and wearer A THOUGHTFUL REMINDER: Show the world your true unique self with this vibrant Alex and Ani Gaiety Beaded Expandable Bangle, an extension of your personal style