Sweet Watermelon & Tropical Summer Vibe Summa Time-Sweet Watermelon & Tropical Summer Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Summa Summa Time - Sweet Watermelon & Tropical Summer makes a great birthday gift for anyone who loves watermelon, kawaii melon, or tropical summer fruit to celebrate summer vacation day, tropical party or frutti tutti party with family. A cool gift with a juicy watermelon slice to celebrate the first hot and sunny days. Enjoy summer vacation with family, drink some melon juice in tropical parties, beaches. Great matching summer design! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only