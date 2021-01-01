Sultanabad Hand Knotted Wool Red/Blue Rug

Recreating the classic oriental designs, coupling stringent quality standards with the use of only the finest materials, ensuring the rug will stand up to the rigors of modern life. The elegantly hand woven revival masterpieces, from Pakistan, are woven from sumptuous hand-spun, vegetable-dyed Ghazni wool. The antique look and overall feel in this exceptional rug is created by true master craftsman and leaves you with the question, of whether these remarkable pieces are true recreations or antique.