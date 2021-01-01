Suismon Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Decorative pillow with a removable cover for easy cleaningAdd a splash of color to any setting with this solid accent pillow. Make a statement in your space with our Mercer41 Decor Accents. These trendy pieces will effortlessly fashion a sense of charm and style in your home. These meticulously crafted pieces will provide a durable and natural sense of style to your space!Unique accent perfect for any lifestyleProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowSubject: No SubjectTitle: Animals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: Cotton blendCover Material Details: 50% Cotton, 50% viscoseInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material (Fill Material: Polyester/Polyfill): Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Fill Material (Fill Material: Down): DownFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Shape: SquarePattern: Solid ColorPillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: N/ANumber of Pieces Included (OLD): 1Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: YesReverse Side Color: PurpleReverse Side Pattern: Solid ColorStyle: GlamHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayDecorative Additions: No Decorative AdditionEdge Type: Standard/No Edge TypeContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Dry cleanDrying Method: Iron Safe : NoLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoOeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoMade Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Fill Material: Polyester/Polyfill, Color: Charcoal