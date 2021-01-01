From maine souvenirs and memorabilia
Sugarloaf Mountain Maine Skiing Skier Ski Retro Sun Vintage Tote Bag
Advertisement
The graphic design features a vintage sunset, retro sun and the silhouette of a skier going downhill on a ski resort. Perfect for men, women and kids who like to visit Sugarloaf Mountain Maine for their skiing vacation in a local ski resort. Ideal for kids and children who love cool Sugarloaf Mountain Carrabassett Valley, Franklin County Maine state USA souvenirs, new Sugarloaf memorabilia or the best Sugarloaf art. Great way to remember your family winter vacay. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.