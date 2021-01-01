From gustus vitae
Gustus Vitae Sugar - Zesty Gourmet Cane Sugar Collection - Set of Five
Advertisement
Zesty Gourmet Cane Sugar Collection - Set of Five. Sprinkle some of these sweet cane sugars into your coffee or atop a tray of freshly baked goods for a dose of hand-crafted, culinary goodness.Includes one 2.1-oz. California strawberry, one 2.2-oz. coconut lemongrass, one 2.5-oz. zesty Kaffir lime, one 2.0-oz. zesty orange and one 2.0-oz. zesty lemon cane sugar canister (five total)Non-GMO Project verified.Magnetized backing: sticks to your fridge or other metal surface.Crafted in small batches.Hand packed in California from local ingredients.Not irradiated or treated with EtO gas.All natural: free from artificial colors and flavors.No wheat, soy, nuts, dairy, or gluten.Made in the USA