Your furry feline can have its own little nook with Armarkat model C18HTH/MH cat bed. This red and beige bed combines the goodness of faux suede with resilient faux fur. Red bed with waterproof base marries comfort, functionality, and downright adorable aesthetics for your cat's supreme serenity. This handsome cat bed, anchored by its faux suede exterior, features a faux carpet inside and a plush poly fill for maximum interior coziness. Its removable bottom is made from a waterproof and skid-free base, so even accidents won't impact its integrity. Armarkat Red/Beige Suede 18-in x 14-in Cat Bed (For Small) | C18HTH/MH