Sudbury 1 - Light Dimmable Aged Brass and Black Flush Mount
Description
1 light sconce with Aged Brass and Black finish and Perforated Metal shade.Features:One light Indoor fixture in Aged Brass and Black finish.Dimensions: 6"W x 18.25"HRequires 1 - 100 Watt E26 medium bulb(s).UL listed. Rated for Damp locations.Recommended for hallway, stairway, foyer or entryway, bathroom, powder room, bedroom, dining roomMid-century, mixed metalPerforated metal shadeProduct Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: MetalShade Color: BlackShade Shape: DomeFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Wood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: TubeRecommended Bulb Shape Code: T9Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Finish: Aged Brass and BlackPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Built-in USB Port: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: Up/DownReversible Mounting: YesGlass Component: NoGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: CE Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: NocUL Listed: YesMET Listed: NoCALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoFIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: cETL Listed: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoGreen Compliance: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18.25Overall Width - Side to Side: 6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6Shade: Yes