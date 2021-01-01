From 1-800-flowers
Succulent Garden by Real Simple® Succulent Garden
EXCLUSIVE Our unique garden of lush green succulents is easy to care for and even easier to love. Created exclusively for us by Real Simple, these exotic favorites are designed in striking white ceramic planter, adding warmth and style to any space.Garden of assorted green succulent plants; varieties may vary based on availabilityDesigned in a matte white ceramic planterMeasures overall approximately 4.5HSucculent care:Water: Allow plants to dry before watering. Don’t worry if plants become very dry, they’ll go slightly dormant without harm. Use approximately 2 oz. of water every 2 weeks.Light: Keep in bright artificial light indoors or near a window without direct sun. In mild climates they can grow on an outside porch not in direct sunlight.Temperature: These plants tolerate a wide range of temperatures from 40-90F. Do not allow to freeze; keep away from air conditioning or heating vents.About Real Simple®Inspired by today’s busy and discerning woman, the Real Simple collection, exclusively through 1-800-Flowers.com, speaks to her fast-paced, multi-tasking lifestyle. Known for its sophisticated content and revolutionary de-cluttering solutions, Real Simple is a woman’s modern-day guide to curating her world. Great for Everyday