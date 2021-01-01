Sublimity Luxe Leather Sectional Left Arm Chaise

A contemporary design with a refined silhouette, our Sublimity Furniture Collection features expertly crafted cushions made with the highest quality foam and down for an ultra-comfortable lounge experience. Designed to be customized, Sublimity is available in several styles, lengths, and configurations, with a wide range of premium fabric and leather upholstery options and three seat depths to choose from. Each piece is assembled by hand and upholstered in North Carolina. Our semi-deep 25” Classic seat depth offers a comfortable and ergonomic option designed to suit a variety of spaces.