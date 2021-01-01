Suave Planter by Vondom - Color: White - Finish: White - (67012A-White)

Upgrade your gardening capabilities with the Suave Planter. Made from 100% recyclable, lightweight material, this garden planter is perfect for planting vegetables, herbs, flowers and even houseplants. This small outdoor planter has drainage holes and can be used to accentuate your favorite outdoor space. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: White. Finish: White