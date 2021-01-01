From sheamoisture
SheaMoisture Styling Lotion for Damaged Natural Hair Jamaican Black Castor Oil - 8 fl oz
SheaMoisture Strengthen and Restore Styling Lotion hair oil is an anti frizz serum that restores moisture to dry hair; this treatment for hair breakage can be used on natural hair and straight hair. An ultra-moisturizing styling lotion for damaged hair that increases hair’s shine and resistance to hair breakage. This styling lotion, blended with Shea Butter, Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Peppermint, can be used as a dry hair treatment and/or frizz serum. This styling lotion, frizz serum and oil lotion for hair can be used as a treatment for damaged hair. Squeeze small amount of this hair oil lotion into hands, and apply to damp or dry natural hair. Do not rinse out. Use as a frizz serum lotion and style as desired. This hair oil and anti frizz serum by SheaMoisture is formulated with no silicones, no sulfates, no parabens, no phthalates, no mineral oil or petrolatum. Our Story: SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and entrepreneur who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honor her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. With every purchase you show support of our mission to reinvest back in our communities.