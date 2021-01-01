From devacurl
DevaCurl Styling Cream, Define and Control, 3oz
Advertisement
Define & control styling cream: this styling cream helps hold your curls in place without leaving a sticky, crunch. the lightweight cream won't weigh down your curls or leave them looking greasy. you'll get frizz-free, touchable, bouncy curls. Hydrating styling cream: get faster, frizz-free definition with the devacurl styling cream. this botanically-infused styler will leave your curls shiny, bouncy, and defined. the lightweight styling cream seals in moisture, fights frizz and creates shine for touchable curls. How to use devacurl styling cream: distribute all over wet or damp curls. apply a bit more to dense areas for ultimate conditioning. scrunch curls upward for definition or glide downward for curl lengthening. for misbehaving curls, rub a bit of styling cream between your fingers and apply it to individual ringlets when they're dry to reshape, as needed. Nourishing formula: this nourishing cream is formulated with jojoba protein and tapioca starch. the jojoba strengthens and hydrates your curls strands. the tapioca nourishes and repairs dull hair starting at the roots. bright and energetic, this styling cream captures the freshness of lemon & lime zest. Devacurl promise: all devacurl products are 100% sulfate, paraben and silicone-free. they are also vegan, wheat, and cruelty-free.