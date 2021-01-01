Tudor Style Automatic Silver Dial 38 mm Watch M12513-0003

Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with yellow gold links. Fixed yellow gold bezel. Silver dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tudor calibre 2824 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Fold over clasp. Lug size 18 mm. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Style Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tudor Style Automatic Silver Dial Watch M12513-0003.