Stupell Industries Abstract Guitar Watercolor Pattern Painting Canvas Wall Art, 30 x 40, byAnnie Warren

DIMENSIONS: Item measures 30 Length x 1.5 Depth x 40 Height InchesQUALITY - Constructed with 1.50" thick stretcher bars for gallery quality profile. High quality print on canvas, seamlessly stretched and stapled to durable shrink resistant frames.READY TO HANG - Prefabricated to be hung with any nail, screw, or other basic wall hanging hardwareAPPLICATION - Perfect décor addition to any wall for a living room, bedroom, bathroom, kids room, kitchen, office, hotel, dining room, bar etc.Design By Artist Annie Warren